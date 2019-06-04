Truth-speaking media will survive: Lobo

Any media, be it print, electronic or website, that is spreading truth will always survive, former MLA J R Lobo said.

He was speaking during the launch of news website, www.pingara.com, at Bishop’s House here, recently.

Mangaluru Bishop Rev Fr Peter Paul Saldanha launched the website. The 16th anniversary of Pingara Kannada newspaper was also celebrated on the occasion.

Former Kannada Sahitya Parishat chief and publisher of Pingara Raymond D’cunha and others were also present.

Stany D’souza of General Electrics donated solar lights to poor families in Uppinangady.