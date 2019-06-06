Tulu as optional language gets varsity nod

Mangalore University has permitted the introduction of Tulu as an optional language for degree programmes from the academic year 2019-20. With this, Tulu will be introduced as an optional subject for study in the degree colleges.

Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy President A C Bhandary thanked Mangalore University for allowing the introduction of Tulu as an optional subject. “It will help in studying Tulu language and culture,” he opined.

He said that Mangalore University had made all preparations for introducing Tulu subject (in association with Tulu Academy). Some colleges had shown keen interest in introducing Tulu as a subject.

‘Facilitate study’

Bhandary said that only a few days were left for the reopening of colleges. “Principals and academic councils should get approvals from the concerned department to introduce Tulu in degree courses. They should facilitate students to study Tulu language, literature and culture,” he added.

He said that Tulu textbooks were ready (for degree course). They had been authored under the chairmanship Prof Shivaram Shetty. “The textbooks are prepared as per the guidelines of the university,” he pointed out.

University Evening College, a constituent college of the university in the city, has been offering post-graduation in Tulu from 2018-19.

Nearly 20 students have enrolled for the PG course.

PU-level

He said that the academy had also urged the state government to introduce Tulu as an optional language in the pre-university colleges.

The government had, through an order in 2010, allowed schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi to teach Tulu as a third language from Class six.

The first batch of 18 Class X students with Tulu as a third optional language passed out in 2014-2015.

This was followed by 25 students in 2015-2016, 283 students in 2016-17, and 417 students in 2017-18 and 660 in 2018-19.