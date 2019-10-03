Tulu film, to be shot in record time,yet to materialise

Tulu film industry or Coastalwood’s plans to shoot a movie in record time in the history of film-making is yet to materialise.

In 2017, the who’s who of Tulu film industry, including technicians, had announced their plans on shooting the quickest film ever made.

Kadandale Suresh Bhandary of Nageshwara Sini Combines had told media persons that the film to be shot in 17 hours would have 10 directors, cameramen and an equal number of heroes.

Bhandary had announced that the film would go on the floors in September 2017. Rajasimha, who has acted as villain in 40 Tamil films, was introduced as the film’s main villain.

Directors like Devdas Kapikad, Vijaya Kumar Kodialbail, Prakash Pandeshwar among others had confirmed their participation, Bhandary had claimed.

The film also had 10 heroines. Bhandary had said that they were keen on erasing previous records and

ensuring that a Tulu film made it to the Guinness Book of Records as the quickest film ever made.

‘Unaware of project’

Bhandary’s actor son Pruthvi Ambar, who was one among the heroes, said he was unaware about the project.

Tulu Film Producers’ Association President Rajesh Brahmavar told DH that he had readily agreed to extend all help when Suresh Bhandary sought our support.

“Then the discussions around the project stopped,” he recollected. Sources in the film industry said the project was planned to provide as a stimulus to the Coastalwood.

“More than entering the Guinness Book of records, the director was keen that the film act as a stimulus to the industry and lure people into watching Tulu films released in theatres,” a film director told DH on the condition of anonymity.

Kadandale Suresh Bhandary, when contacted, informed that he was at a meeting.

He later didn’t respond to the calls made by DH.

Coastalwood is no stranger to shooting films in the shortest period possible.

In 1994, film shooting for Richard Castelino’s ‘September 8’ was completed within 24 hours.

“Unlike then, there is hardly any unity among the filmmakers,” sources in Coastalwood admitted.

Existing records

The previous Kannada film, ‘Sugreeva’ (2010), with Shivrajkumar playing the lead role, was shot in 18 hours (the film, however, did not make it to Guinness book of records as time is measured from the start of shooting to release of the film).

A Tamil film ‘Suyamavaram’ (1999) continues to hold the record of quickest film ever made.