Tulu stone inscription found near Padubidri

A stone inscription in Tulu language was discovered in a paddy field near Padubidri recently.

The present-day paddy field was once the bed of partly lost River Kaamini, which was navigable and use to be a hub of trade transport - import and exports.

At present, the location is called Gundladi village under Nadvalgrama of Padubidri.

Estampaged

Prof S A Krishnaiah, Founder Director of Prachya Sanchaya Samshodhan Kendra (Oriental Archives Research Centre) in Udupi, and Archaeologist Subhas Nayak Bantakal have estampaged (a process of lifting the inscriptions from the stone on to a piece of paper

for a clearer read) the Tulu script inscription found in Padubidri.

The rough granite stone inscription (width 29 inches, height 51 inches and thickness 4 inches) had nine rows. However, it appeared to be damaged as villagers had used the stone inscription to sharpen their sickle and axe.

Only four or six letters had been identified.

Dr Radhakrishna Bellur (Kasargod), a scholar in ancient Tulu script, said the crux of content and period of inscription was difficult to study.

41st inscription

Oriental Archives, documenting the Tulu language and script, historical accounts and inscriptions, declared that the present Padubidri stone inscription was the 41st inscription to be discovered.

“Attempts are on to study them,’’ sources said.

The locals described the stone inscription as ‘Pandi Kallu’.

Krishnaiah said an in-depth study should be conducted in order to understand the history of Tulunadu.