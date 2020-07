Tulu works to be translated to Beary language

Tulu works will be translated to Beary language, said Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy President Dayanand Kathalsar.

Speaking after releasing works in Beary language and a CD in a programme organised by Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy, he said, "There are several works available in Tulu language. Interested writers can translate it to Beary language. Beary language has words from Tulu, Malayalam and Arabic languages. The writers in Beary language should contribute to Malayalam and Konkani languages as well."

'Moonu mini Kadambari' by Fakruddin Iruvail, Beary Panchatantra by Abdul Rahman Kuthethooru, 'Parro Pakkim' by Haroon Rashid Arkul, 'Pirsatho Phalaka' by Shamshir Budoli, 'Nenapungha' by B A Samshuddin Madikeri, 'Angalapu' by Ansar Katipalla was released on the occasion.

Beary songs CD 'Kasovu' was also released on the occasion.

Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy President Rahim Ucchil was present.