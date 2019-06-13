Tweet campaign gets support from sandalwood stars

The tweet campaign demanding a super-speciality government hospital in Kodagu has now become viral with the cine stars of Kannada film industry supporting the demand.

Several of the actors from Kodagu origin too have retweeted the message.

The tweet campaign has turned out to be a mass movement, with thousands of people, especially the youth, sharing the tweet not only in Twitter but also on various other social networking sites such as WhatsApp and Facebook during the last two days, to make the government aware of the need for a super-speciality hospital. People from other districts have also joined the campaign.

Many twitteratties have been tagging Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in their tweets to mount pressure on the state government.

“The land of Cauvery needs a good hospital. There are luxurious resorts and homestays in Kodagu, but no state-of-the-art hospitals for the treatment of the people. The situation of people who meet with road accidents is pathetic,” the people posted on Twitter.

The tweet campaign started with the hashtag ‘#WeNeedEmergencyHospitalInKodagu’ on Wednesday.

Actors from Sandalwood including Ravichandran, Shiva Rajkumar, Harshika Poonacha, Disha Poovaiah and Bhuvan have not only batted for the state-of-the-art hospital in Kodagu but also posted a video on their timeline, requesting the people to support the twitter campaign.

Actor Ravichandran, who is shooting for the film ‘Ravi’ in Kodagu, has urged the elected representatives to fulfil peoples’ demand.

Hat-trick Hero Shiva Rajkumar has stated that Kodagu is the land which has produced brave soldiers. “Kodagu has given water to the state. All must stand by the people of Kodagu,” he said and added that he would request the government to provide a super-speciality hospital to Kodagu, which is a long-pending demand.

Actor Harshika said, “I 100% support the tweet campaign. When my father fell ill, he could not be treated at the hospital in Kodagu and had to be shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru. Nobody should go through such a situation. All must join hands together in awakening the state government.”

Another actor Disha Poovaiah said, “People of Kodagu are short of many facilities. They are compelled to move to outer districts for education and job too. The people here at least deserve a super-speciality hospital.”

Actor Bhuvan said that a super-speciality hospital for Kodagu is the need of the hour. This will benefit the people of Kodagu as well as the tourists.

Advocate Manoj Bopaiah said that even though there are two hospitals in Kodagu, there are no proper facilities there. Many lives could be saved if the government provides a super-speciality hospital to Kodagu.