Twin litter bins turn into an eyesore in M'luru

Many of the shiny twin litter bins installed at 50 prominent places in Mangaluru City Corporation Limits with the help of corporate support, are in a pathetic state.

They were originally installed to enhance the aesthetic beauty of the city and create awareness on segregation of waste.

These metal twin litter bins were procured and handed to Mangaluru City Corporation by HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) at a total cost of Rs 10 lakh in January 2019.

The concrete bins which were overflowing were removed five years ago to facilitate door-to-door collection of garbage. The irregularity in emptying waste from the litter bins by pourakarmikas is the main grouse at most places where the twin litter bins are installed.

A vendor, selling tender coconuts on Car Street, said pourakarmikas needed to be reminded once in three days to empty the twin bins overflowing with waste. A reality check revealed that the litter bins at most places were cleaned only once a week.

Even at places like Sultan Battery, one among the city’s top tourist attraction centres, overflowing litter bins greet tourists. Unfortunately, the twin bins are crammed with both dry and wet waste.

Locals were forced to suffer the unbearable stench for days when the carcass of an animal was dropped in the twin bins in Hampankatta here recently.

Although not more than a year old, the bins have begun to rust. The caps are missing at many places like the rusty twin litter bins at Mahaveer (Pumpwell Circle) declared as the gateway to Mangaluru). They are an eyesore.

The owner of a petty shop near Rao and Rao Circle said that the bins are missing. One of the twin bins for dry and wet waste was found installed next to a conventional dust bin at Panambur beach. Visitors seemed to prefer the conventional over the twin steel bins as no waste was found in the litter bin.

Sources in the corporation said Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited was entrusted with the task of cleaning the twin litter bins at regular intervals. “We will now bring this issue to their attention,” the sources added.