Twitter, postcard campaign to get Tulu as recognised language in Dakshina Kannada

Demanding official recognition for the language, various Tulu organisations will start Twitter and postcard campaigns in Dakshina Kannada district.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on September 2, organisations such as Jai Tulunad, Tulunad Okkuta, Tuluver Kudla, Yuva Tulunad, Tulupiedia, Tulunadu Nirmana Sene, Tuluvas Council, among others, will conduct a Twitter campaign, from August 30 to September 1.

Jai Tulunad chief secretary Avinash said: “A Twitter campaign will be launched seeking official recognition for Tulu language in Karnataka, and also to include Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. As per Articles 345, 346 and 347 of the Constitution, the state government has the power to give official language status to more than one language. Unfortunately, the promise of official language status to Tulu has not materialised so far.”

He also said that according to the Karnataka Local Authorities (Official Language) Act, 1981, if a language other than Kannada is spoken by more than 15 per cent of the population, then there is room to use it as an official language.

According to him, “even a small state like Sikkim gave official status to three languages recently”, adding that it now had more than 14 official languages.

“Tulu is being used daily by people to converse. Former Kannada and culture minister Aravind Limbavali gave recognition to the Tulu script. However, the promise of official recognition of the language has remained only on paper,” he lamented.

2,500-year-long rich history

According to the office-bearer, Tulu is one of the Dravidian languages, with a history that dates back 2,500 years. He also said that S U Paniyadi started Tulu Mahasabha way back in 1928 to get Tulu language recognised.

“Though efforts were made to include five languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution in 2003, only Bodi, Dohgri, Maithili and Santali languages were included in the Eighth Schedule. Tulu has all the qualifications to get included in the Eighth Schedule. In spite of it, it has been delayed unnecessarily,” he said.

Dilraj Alva of Yuva Tulunad said: “The officials and elected representatives are citing technical issues in getting recognition for Tulu. If the technical issues are made known to the public, then we will find a solution and provide all the inputs required for overcoming the technical issue.”

Postcard to PM on behalf of Tulu language

Meanwhile, Tuluver Kudla and other such organisations would initiate a postcard campaign from September 1, demanding recognition for Tulu.

Naveen Shetty from Namma TV said the postcard campaign will commence from Banjarmale, one of the remotest villages in Dakshina Kannada. The postcards will be addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We want the official status to Tulu language. Anyone who has a love for Tulunadu and Tulu can send the postcard to the PM. There is a plan to send at least 1 lakh postcards. We are not organising the campaign for any political gain or seeking separate statehood. We want recognition for the Tulu language,” Shetty said.