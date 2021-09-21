Two arrested for ganja cultivation

The police arrested two labourers on the charges of cultivating ganja at a construction site.

The arrested are Mohammed Abdul Raqeeb and Salim Sheikh from West Bengaluru.

The duo had taken a contract for the construction of a house at Silva Nagara in Virajpet and were residing in one portion of the construction site.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and found ganja plants being grown at the site.