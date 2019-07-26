Two arrested for honey trapping astrologers, doctors

The police arrested a man and a woman of Belanje village for allegedly honey trapping and extorting money from some people at Hebri on Thursday.

The suspects are Suma (29) and Kiran (26). On July 18, Suma had paid a visit to a priest Ramesh Bhat at Hebri. She had requested the priest to examine an itching sensation in her chest.

When the unsuspecting priest did as requested, she had recorded it on her cell phone camera. A few days later, Kiran and another suspect, Manjunath of Karki village, began blackmailing the priest. They threatened to release the video clipping on social media if he fails to pay Rs 40 lakh.

The priest, realising that his reputation was stake, paid Rs 80,000 to them initially. When they kept blackmailing him and threatening of dire consequences if he fails to pay the remaining amount, Bhat filed a complaint with the police.

A case was registered under Sections 384, 504, 506 (2) read with 34 of IPC at Hebri police station.

Upon questioning by the police, Suma admitted to honey trapping the victims by joining hands with Kiran, his wife Laxmi (26) and Manjunath Karki.

She told the police that Kiran kept a mobile phone in her vanity bag with a video camera to record the events inside the priest’s house. Suma confessed that with the help of the same team they had honey trapped and extorted money from a doctor in Tallur, Kundapur and were on the verge of extorting another doctor in Goliyangadi. The gang had also extorted Rs 1,50,000 from an entrepreneur in Jannadi and Rs 3,00,000 from an astrologer in Hosangadi.

The police later seized a car, Rs 26,000 in cash, mobile phones and two lethal weapons from the arrested.

Suma and Kiran have remanded in judicial custody up to August 10 upon being produced before the court. Efforts are on to nab Laxmi and Manjunath Karki, who are absconding.