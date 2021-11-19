Two arrested for tree felling

The forest department officials arrested two persons for allegedly felling a sandalwood tree at Kattepura Reserve Forest and transporting seven sandalwood logs in Kodlipet.
The arrested are S M Ravi (45) and S D Kumar (40).
The officials have seized seven wooden logs and a vehicle.
