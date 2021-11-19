Two arrested for tree felling

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  Nov 19 2021
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 21:50 ist

The forest department officials arrested two persons for allegedly felling a sandalwood tree at Kattepura Reserve Forest and transporting seven sandalwood logs in Kodlipet. 

The arrested are S M Ravi (45) and S D Kumar (40).

The officials have seized seven wooden logs and a vehicle.  

