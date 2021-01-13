Two BJP MLAs from Kodagu miss the ‘govt’ bus again

The two MLAs from Kodagu, who were expecting to get absorbed into the Cabinet of the B S Yediyurappa-led government, are disappointed once again.

As the BJP-led government took over after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed, one of the two MLAs, M P Appachu Ranjan from Madikeri and K G Bopaiah from Virajpet, was expecting a ministerial berth. However, they did not get a chance during the last three Cabinet expansions.

In the Cabinet expansion held on Wednesday, they were hoping to get a ministerial berth. But, as their dreams did not turn into reality, it has become a reason for discontentment among the MLAs and their supporters.

Those who are close to MLA Appachu Ranjan said that even though the MLA did not express his dissatisfaction openly, he is disappointed.

Ranjan had publicly spoken about his wish to become a minister and had urged the high command to provide a ministerial berth to those who are originally from the BJP.

“I too am a senior MLA and an aspirant for the minister’s seat. I have faith in the high command,” he had said several times in the past. However, his requests were not answered.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had compensated Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah by appointing him as the head of a committee to look into encroachment of government properties.

The prediction by District In-charge Minister V Somanna on one of the MLAs from Kodagu becoming a minister has not become reality.

Somanna had stated that an MLA from Kodagu will become the district in-charge minister in future.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa had given a similar statement during his recent visit to Kodagu.

Kodagu had been ravaged by floods and landslides for the last three years.

People were of the opinion that if an MLA from the district becomes the district in-charge minister, it will be helpful to address to the grievances of the flood-affected victims.

K G Bopaiah was elected as an MLA from Madikeri for the first time in 2004.

Bopaiah who had migrated from Madikeri to Virajpet was elected in 2008, 2013 and 2018. He had served as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in 2008.

Appachu Ranjan was elected as an MLA in 1994, 1999, 2008, 2013 and 2018. He had also worked as Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports in the past.

Outsiders

From the past few years, ministers from outside Kodagu are becoming the district in-charge ministers.

Even during the tenure of the Congress government, an MLA from outside Kodagu was the district in-charge minister as there was no MLA from Congress in Kodagu.

There was a similar situation during the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.