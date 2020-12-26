Two cadets from FMKMC College selected for R-D parade

Two cadets from FMKMC College selected for R-D parade

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Dec 26 2020, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 23:56 ist
Indrajith M S

Two NCC cadets from Field Marshal K M Cariappa College in Madikeri have been selected for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26.

The students are Indrajith M S and Yashaswi C T. They were trained by NCC Officer Major Dr B Raghav and Karnataka 19th battalion officials.

Indrajith is a second-year BBA student, while Yashaswi is a second-year BSc student.

Principal Dr Chowreera Jagat Thimmaiah said that cadets from the college are being selected for the Republic Day parade for the last several years. This year, two students have been selected.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NCC cadets
selected
republic day parade
Field Marshal K M Cariappa College

What's Brewing

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

 