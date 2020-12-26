Two cadets from FMKMC College selected for R-D parade

Two NCC cadets from Field Marshal K M Cariappa College in Madikeri have been selected for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26.

The students are Indrajith M S and Yashaswi C T. They were trained by NCC Officer Major Dr B Raghav and Karnataka 19th battalion officials.

Indrajith is a second-year BBA student, while Yashaswi is a second-year BSc student.

Principal Dr Chowreera Jagat Thimmaiah said that cadets from the college are being selected for the Republic Day parade for the last several years. This year, two students have been selected.