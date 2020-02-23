Two-day Abbakka Utsava from February 29

The two-day ‘Ullalada Veera Rani Abbakka Utsava 2019-20’ will be held at Assaigoli Central Ground in Konaje village, Mangaluru, on February 29 and March 1, Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said.

The Utsava is jointly organised by District administration, Zilla Panchayat and Department of Kannada and Culture.

Poojary, also district in-charge minister, was speaking to mediapersons at the DC’s office in Mangaluru on Sunday.

He said that the Utsava would begin with a cultural procession that would be flagged-off by Mangaluru MLA U T Khader at Deralakatte on February 29 at 3.30 pm.

Poojary said that he would formally inaugurate the Utsava at Konaje, and Khader would preside.

Padma Shri awardees Tulasi Gowda and Harekala Hajabba will be the special invitees. Legislative Council Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat President Meenakshi Shantigodu, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and others will be the chief guests, he added.

Abbakka award

The valedictory programme and presenting of Abbakka Prashasthi 2019-20 will be held on March 1 at Assaigoli grounds at 5 pm.

The Abbakka award will be presented to novelist Usha P Rai and athlete Shreema Priyadarshini. The award contains a purse of Rs 25,000 each and a citation. Cultural programmes will be held on the both days after 3.45 pm.

Seminar on Feb 27

As part of the Utsava, a seminar on the queens of Tulunadu will be held at Ravindra Kalabhavana, University

College premises, Hampankatta on February 27 at 10.30 am.

Tumkur University History department Head Dr Kotresh will preside. Dr Pundikai Ganapaiah Bhat, Dr Dennis Fernandes and Dr Jayaram Shettigar will take part.

A multilingual poets’ meet will be held on the same day at Ravindra Kalabhavana at 2.30 pm.

Poems in Kannada, Tulu, Beary, Konkani, Havyaka, Kunda Kannada and Arebhashe will be recited by various poets on the occasion. Doordarshan Kendra, Bengaluru, Programme Executive Arathi H N will preside.

Rs 30 lakh

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that the government had released Rs 30 lakh for Abbakka Utsava.

Various sports events were held as a part of ‘Veera Ravi Abbakka Kreedotsava’ at Assaigoli ground on Sunday.