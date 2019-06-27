Two-day cricket umpires’ seminar in July

Karnataka State Cricket Association Mangalore Zone will organise two-day Cricket Umpires’ seminar for all aspirants who are interested in the game of cricket and are officiating matches in Karnataka on July 6 and 7.

Those interested should register themselves at the Mangalore Zonal Office of Karnataka State Cricket Association, No 3 Abhiman Commercial, PVS Circle, Kodialbail, Mangaluru.

The registration form has to be submitted with nominal fees and two passport size photographs.

People in the age group 18 to 45 years are eligible to attend this seminar. Last date to submit the forms at the KSCA Office is July 1.

For details, contact: Manohar Amin, Convenor, KSCA, on 9844041836.