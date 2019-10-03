Two-day customer outreach prog in DK, Udupi

Syndicate Bank, the district Lead Bank, in association with other public sector banks, will organise customer outreach programme in 400 districts across India in two phases.

The first phase is being observed from October 3 to 7. In Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the programme will be held on October 5 and 6.

Syndicate Bank General Manager Sairam Hegde told media persons at Patrika Bhavan on Thursday that the programme, aimed at providing easy access to credit for customers at public sector banks, would be held at Town Hall in the city.

In the outreach programme, all the public sector banks, private sector banks, NBFCs HFCs MFIs, SIDBI and NABARD operating in the district will participate in order to reach out to the customers.

He said the outreach programme would also highlight the government’s financial inclusion schemes.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh will inaugurate the programme on Oct 5 at 10 am and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr R Selvamani will also be present.

In Udupi district, customer outreach programme will be organised at Golden Jubilee Hall in Manipal, Hegde added.

Divisional Manager Ramakanth Bhat, Regional Office, Puttur, Manager Raghavendra Rao, Syndicate Bank Hampankatta branch AGM Pushparaj Hegde and others were present.