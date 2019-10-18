Two-day ‘Invenio 2K19’ at FMHMCH

Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital (FMHMCH), Deralakatte, will organise a two-day national-level homeopathic conference, ‘Invenio 2K10’, from October 19 onwards.

FMHMCH Administrator Fr Roshan Crasta told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan on Thursday that the objective of the conference was to get researchers from different backgrounds and clinicians on a common platform. “Cutting edge concepts and researches in the field will be discussed on the occasion.” The inaugural programme will be held on October 19 at 9.30 am.

Karnataka Board of Homeopathic System of Medicine, New Delhi, Executive Committee member Dr B T Rudresh will be the chief guest. Father Muller Medical College Hospital Administrator Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa will preside.

Experts, including Dr Shaji Kumar, Dr Akkihebbal K Suresh, Dr G Srinivasulu Gadugu and Dr Bhagyavasan Kannan will deliver their speeches on the occasion.

Around 350 delegates from across the country will take part in the conference, he added.

FMHMC Principal Dr Shivaprasad K, Invenio 2K19 Organising Secretary Dr Kurian P J and Media Committee member Dr Vivek S were present.