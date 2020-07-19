Two-day lockdown in Kodagu gets good response

The two-day lockdown announced by the district administration on Saturday and Sunday has been successful in Kodagu district. All the activities including transportation had come to a halt in the district.

There was silence on the roads in all the taluks. There was no movement of people from Kutta to Kodlipete in the district. The heavy rain that lashed for a week too had given a break in the district on Sunday and people were seen moving around inside there compounds only.

As even meat shops had remained closed due to the lockdown, people preferred to remain indoors and did not venture out. Only a few emergency vehicles were plying on the roads.

The business establishments had remained shut at Kutta, Birunani, Srimangala, Hudikeri, Ponnampet, Gonikoppa, Virajpet, Madikeri, Moornadu, Siddapura, Suntikoppa, Bhagamandala, Cherambane, Kodlipete, Shanivarasanthe, Kushalnagar, Madapura and other areas. The work in coffee estates too had remained suspended for two days and labourers remained at their houses.

The hospitals, community health centres, pharmacies and petrol bunks remained open. The police personnel too had strengthened security to implement the lockdown. Those who were seen plying on the road unnecessarily were sent back at Kithur Rani Chennamma Circle in Shanivarasanthe, after being issued with warnings.

In spite of being shandy day at Suntikoppa, the traders supported the lockdown and shut their business establishments. Vehicles, especially taxis and autos remained off the road. Hotels and canteens too remained closed.

Only milk parlours and stalls selling newspapers remained open from 6 am to 8 am. A few pharmacies and petrol bunks in Suntikoppa closed in the afternoon.