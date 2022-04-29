Two-day sports meet to mark International Workers’ Day

Boat race, swimming competition, tug-of-war, throwball matches for women, yoga by 2,000 members, food festival, surfing and Kite demonstration are some of the events planned during the two-day Shramikara Sambrahmada Kreedakoota to mark International Workers' Day from April 30.

The Kreedakoota, being organised by INTUC, Dakshina Kannada District Amateur Kabaddi Association and Panambur Mogaaveera Mahasabha, Chitrapura, will be symbolically inaugurated with a 'Samudra puja' by Vidhyendra Theertha Swami on Saturday.

A formal programme planned for the evening will be attended by KPCC President D K Shivakumar and the Leader of Opposition in the Council B K Hariprasad.

On Sunday, over 2,000 members will be performing Yoga on Chitrapura Beach.

Karnataka State Amateur Kabaddi Association President Rakesh Malli told reporters that in order to enhance the entertainment in the Kabaddi tournament, team captains were allowed to include three players from outside the district.

The team emerging victorious in the Kabaddi tournament in the men's category will receive a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and a trophy.

The team that will win in the finals of the Kabbadi women's category will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a trophy.

Rakesh Malli will preside over the valedictory programme planned for the evening.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly U T Khader, among others, will be present.