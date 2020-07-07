Two-day virtual conference on trends in science

Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management (SMVITM), Bantakal, will organise a two-day virtual international conference on ‘Emerging Trends in Science and Engineering,’ on July 10 and 11.

The conference will be conducted through online mode using Google meet.

"There are new inventions happening around the world, which leads to the generation of enormous amounts of knowledge. This demands a better understanding of the assimilation and enhancement of knowledge,” said principal Dr Thirumaleshwara Bhat.

The conference will be inaugurated by Dr U C Niranjan, Director of Research and Training, Manipal Dot Net Private Limited, at the seminar hall of SMVITM. Rathnakumar, Secretary of SSVMET, will preside over the function. Dr Kota Harinarayana, former vice-chancellor, University of Hyderabad, will be the keynote speaker.