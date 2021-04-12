Two dengue cases in Bhagamandala

Two cases of dengue have been confirmed in Bhagamandala town.

Two children aged 16 and 17 years, in Bhootakadu, were diagnosed with fever when they had been to Kerala.

During the test, it was confirmed that both of them are affected by dengue.

‘Fill percolation pits’

Citizens of Bhagamandala have urged the local administration to fill the 70 percolation pits meant for the liquid waste management unit.

The stagnant water in the pits can cause vector-borne diseases. Therefore, the administration should fill the pits, said the people.

They also pointed out that there is a lot of waste at the project site of Bhagamandala over-bridge.

The hotel waste and stormwater are getting accumulated at various places. The residents have urged the officials concerned to take immediate measures to clear the waste.

The health department has issued directions to the shopkeepers not to dispose of tender coconut shells and has requested the general public to ensure that there is no stagnancy of water.

The Gram Panchayat will take action to close the percolation pits, said official sources.