Two doses of vaccines mandatory to attend Paryaya: MLA

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said that 60,000 children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will be vaccinated in the next four days.

Bhat, addressing a gathering, after inaugurating the vaccination programme in Nittur, said the district had covered 96.3% of the targeted population in the age group of 18 and above by administering the first dose of vaccine, while 84.3% were inoculated with the second dose.

"Covaxin is considered as the safest vaccine for children. I urge children to come forward to get inoculated. Parents should ensure that their children get vaccinated if they are eligible," said the MLA and added that devotees who have taken two doses of vaccine will be allowed to attend Paryaya Mohotsav planned from January 17 onwards.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao said children will be able to attend classes physically without fear after their vaccination.

He urged people to get themselves tested if they have any symptoms.

This will help to contain the spread of the virus, he added.

More than 14,500 children in the age group of 15 to 18 received the first dose of the vaccine.