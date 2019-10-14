Two duped into buying fake gold coins

Two men from Thekkatte were conned into paying Rs 10 lakh for fake gold coins.

Uday Mendon of Thekkatte in Kundapur taluk and his jeweller friend Seetharam Acharya were duped by a seller who identified himself as Mahesh. Uday was contacted by Mahesh, who claimed to have stumbled on a hidden treasure.

Uday first met Mahesh in a secluded place near Hosapete on August 20 and Mahesh showed him two real gold coins. The duo realised after conducting tests that both the coins were genuine. Uday, accompanied by Seetharam, met Mahesh again in Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district on September 20, 2019. Mahesh handed over 1,000 such coins, after receding a payment of Rs 10 lakh.

When Seetharam returned from Molakalmuru the next day, a shock awaited Uday and Seetharam. Tests now revealed that all the 1,000 coins were fake, not gold. All attempts to contact Mahesh proved futile.

The duo realised that they had been duped by Mahesh. Udupi police registered a case under the Sections 406, 417 and 420 of the IPC.