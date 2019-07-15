Two fodder banks to be opened in C'magaluru taluk

The tender process has been completed for opening two fodder banks in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

It has been proposed to open the fodder banks at APMC yard and Basavakodi in Ishwarahalli Gram Panchayat of Lakhya hobli. Tahsildar Nandakumar and animal husbandry department Assistant Director Dr C Ramesh visited and inspected the spot.

Animal husbandry department Deputy Director Dr Mallikarjuna said, “There is enough stock of fodder in the district. The fodder banks will be opened in those areas that might face a shortage.”

Malnad has experienced less than normal rainfall. Hoblis situated in the plateau region, Kadur, Tarikere and Ajjampura have received scanty rain. A majority of the water bodies are dry. The farmers are finding it difficult to feed fodder to the cattle.

Dr C Ramesh said that tender process has been completed and fodder banks will be opened shortly.

Tahsildar Nandakumar said, “The places were inspected. The animal husbandry department will maintain the fodder bank. Staff will

be deployed at the fodder bank.”