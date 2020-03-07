Two healthcare-related patents published

Two patents from Nitte (Deemed to be University) have been published in the official journal of Patent Office, Issue No 08/2020.

A release from Dr Iddya Karunasagar, senior director (International Relations) Nitte University said that one of the patents pertains to mouthwash for managing radiation-induced mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer.

The inventors are Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Sharmila K P, Dr Amulya, Dr Razna Abdulrahim, Dr Suchetha Kumari and Dr Vadeesh Bhat.

This novel herbal-based mouthwash with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties significantly reduces the risk of oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer undergoing radiation therapy.

Another patent is of calibrated base formers for preparation of study casts in dentistry (NU base former).

The inventors are Dr M S Ravi, Aneesh Jose, Dr Murali P S, Dr Jacob Thomas, Dr Harnoor Dhillon, Vaishak Haridas and Abhijith V.

The device will help clinicians and dental laboratory technicians to prepare the base for study casts in a simplified, accurate and standardized method.

Dr Iddya Karunasagar said that Nitte (Deemed to be University) has been actively promoting research and innovation in a number of health science related areas. The university has been providing intramural research fund to faculty members with novel ideas to carry out research in areas that can benefit health care delivery.

Research funded by intramural and extramural sources has resulted in a large number of publications and several patent applications.

The university is also promoting technology transfer and entrepreneurship development. Recently, the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has sanctioned a Technology Enabling Centre at Nitte University Center for Science Education and Research, which will be operationalised shortly.