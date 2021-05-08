Two held for assaulting Asha worker in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 08 2021, 23:22 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 23:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two youth who attempted to assault and issue a death threat to an Asha worker in Mangaluru were arrested on Saturday. 

The incident happened after the Asha worker went to enquire about the health of a Covid-19 positive patient in Sarapadi in Bantwal taluk on Saturday.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Sonawane said that the Asha worker had requested the Covid 19 patient not to move around and remain isolated in the house. While returning back, the patient's relatives, Sandeep and Santhosh, attempted to assault the worker and abuse her.

SP said that both the accused were being interrogated by the police.

A case was registered under Sections 354, 506, 269, 270 of IPC and Section 5 (1) of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.  

