Two held for illegal cattle transportation

Hindu Jagarana Vedike activists prevented illegal cattle transportation from Takeri village to Napoklu and handed over the accused to the police.

Three cattle were being transported on Sunday in a pick-up vehicle by Chinnappa and Rajappa of Ballamavati.

When Hindu Jagarana Vedike taluk general secretary Sunil and others stopped the vehicle and inquired about the details, it was found that the transporters did not have any proper documents with them. The police were intimated.

Somwarpet police seized the vehicle along with the cattle. The accused were taken into custody.