The police have arrested two persons in connection with a theft case in Arameri village near Virajpet.

Natesh from Arameri and Afzar from Azad Nagar, Hunsur, are the arrested.

The two had decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 3.67 lakh, from the house of P Nanda, on April 4.

Gold jewellery worth Rs 3.67 lakh, Rs 29,250 cash and a mobile phone worth Rs 8,000 have been seized from the arrested.

Both have been remanded in judicial custody.