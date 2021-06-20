Two held for theft of vehicles in Shanivarasanthe

Two persons accused of theft of vehicles in the border region of Kodagu district and in Hassan district were arrested by Shanivarasanthe police on Saturday.

The accused are Jeevan (23), from the Sulugalale Colony of Shanivarasanthe and Riyaz (29) from Hosur village in Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan.

They allegedly stole the parked vehicles in and around Shanivarasanthe, Kodlipet and Hassan.

Cases in this connection were registered in Shanivarasanthe police station.

A car, a two-wheeler and a super-axle vehicle, worth a total of Rs 1.20 lakh, have been seized from the accused.

Jeevan, one of the accused, had been imprisoned earlier, on a theft case in 2019. After being released from prison, he once again ventured into thieving.

The accused were arrested during an operation guided by the SP and Somwarpet DySP.