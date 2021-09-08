Two, including bridegroom, die in accident

A bridegroom and another person, travelling on a motorbike, were killed in a road accident, near Sampigekatte on Monday evening.

Vishwanath (32) from Mysuru and Dinesh (23) from Attigodu are the deceased.

Both had come to Madikeri to invite the relatives of the groom, for Vishwanath's marriage, to be held on September 19.

When they were heading to a relatives' house, the motorbike skid and as a result, both were thrown on the road. Meanwhile, a tipper moved on them, resulting in their spot deaths.

Vishwanath was a lawyer and Dinesh was doing his graduation.

A case has been filed in the town police station.