Two injured as tree crashes on cars

Harsha
Harsha, DH News Service, Udupi,
  • Jun 21 2019, 22:47pm ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2019, 23:31pm ist
Two men were injured and four cars were damaged when a tree crashed on KMC Hospital premises in Manipal on Friday.

Two men were injured when a massive tree crashed on their cars parked at the Kasturba Hospital premises in Manipal on Friday.

The Mayflower tree near the trauma centre was uprooted by gusty winds and crashed on the cars. Two more cars were slightly damaged, sources said.

Dugga Poojari (60) from Kundapur suffered minor head injuries when the branch fell on his head. Irfan Ali (40) of Channagiri in Davanagere district, suffered injuries to his shoulder.

Manipal police said that the injured were admitted to the Kasturba hospital in Manipal and are said to be recovering. As it was noon, the area which is usually teeming with patients' caretakers, was deserted when the tree crashed. Though a few people were moving around, only two were injured.

Fire brigade personnel from Udupi rushed to the spot and cleared the area by chopping the tree.

