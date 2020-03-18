Two KMC students stranded in Malaysia

Mahima Gupta and Naveen Mallya, fourth year MBBS students from Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangaluru, are stranded in Malaysia.

They had enrolled for a month-long surgery elective course, as a part of their course at the International Medical University, in Malaysia. They landed in Malaysia on March 12 and were scheduled to return on April 9.

Mahima said that due to the Covid-19 crisis she wanted to return to India. But the flight she had booked to India was cancelled after India imposed the travel ban.

She added that the Ministry of External Affairs and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education were trying to bring them back to Mangaluru.