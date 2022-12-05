Two lorry drivers killed in accident in Mangaluru

The accident occurred on the narrow curve between Kaikamba and Gurpura

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 05 2022, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 21:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two drivers were killed in a collision between a lorry and a mini lorry at Gurupura-Kaikamba on NH 169, on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Monday morning.

The identity of the lorry drivers killed in the mishap are yet to be ascertained. The lorry from Andhra Pradesh carrying soil was bound towards Kaikamba from Mangaluru while the mini lorry was bound to Mangaluru from Kaikamba when the accident occurred. The mini lorry did not have any goods.

The accident occurred on the narrow curve between Kaikamba and Gurpura.

Bajpe police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic. A crane was used to clear both lorries from the accident site.

The cleaners on both buses have suffered injuries, said the police.
 

