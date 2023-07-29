Two men arrested for carrying unlicensed pistol in Mangaluru

Two men moving around with an unlicensed pistol were arrested in Oddidhakala in Bajpe Police Station limits by CCB police on Saturday night.

The arrested men were identified as Abbas alias Bedi Abbas (61) from Balepuni and Yashwanth Kumar (45) from Kutthar. Besides the unlicensed pistol, CCB police also seized a two-wheeler and two cell phones worth Rs 1.45 lakh.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said Abbas had an assault and excise case registered in Manjeshwar Police Station in Kerala.

Yeshwanth had a murder case registered in Badiyadka Police Station, assault cases registered in the South Police Station, Manjeshwar Police Station and an excise case in Kumble.

A case was registered in Bajpe Police Station.