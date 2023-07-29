Two men with unlicensed pistol arrested in Mangaluru

Two men arrested for carrying unlicensed pistol in Mangaluru

The arrested men were identified as Abbas alias Bedi Abbas (61) from Balepuni and Yashwanth Kumar (45) from Kutthar.

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 29 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 22:40 ist
Abbas alias Bedi Abbas and Yashwanth Kumar. Credit: Special Arrangement

Two men moving around with an unlicensed pistol were arrested in Oddidhakala in Bajpe Police Station limits by CCB police on Saturday night.

The arrested men were identified as Abbas alias Bedi Abbas (61) from Balepuni and Yashwanth Kumar (45) from Kutthar. Besides the unlicensed pistol, CCB police also seized a two-wheeler and two cell phones worth Rs 1.45 lakh. 

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said Abbas had an assault and excise case registered in Manjeshwar Police Station in Kerala.

Yeshwanth had a murder case registered in Badiyadka Police Station, assault cases registered in the South Police Station, Manjeshwar Police Station and an excise case in Kumble.

A case was registered in Bajpe Police Station.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Pistol

Related videos

What's Brewing

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 