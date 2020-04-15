Two men from Puttur stuck in Gujarat stay in car for 21 days

Ashiq Hussain from Samethadka and Mohammed Thakeen Maril from Kemminje village in Puttur taluk, in Dakshina Kannada district, have been living in their car at Umbergaon in Valsad in Gujarat for the past 21 days, following the lockdown.

The duo had been to Gujarat for business to find a market for arecanut. They had left Rajkot on March 20, but on their way back to Mangaluru, they were stopped at a check post at Umbergaon in Valsad district.

A social worker in the area had arranged food and medicines for them. Without lodging facility, they were sleeping in the car. With the extension of lockdown till May 3, they are now seeking help from elected representatives and Dakshina Kannada district administration to return to their native place.

The owner of a nearby restaurant has allowed them to use their bathroom and toilet. Ashiq Hussain and Mohammed Thakeen had reached Rajkot a month ago. After Covid-19 began to spread across India, they decided to return.

However, they remained stranded at Umbergaon near Gujarat – Maharashtra border. Rasheed Vitla, a social worker who is in touch with Hussain and Thakeen, had drawn the issue to the notice of the deputy commissioner.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has sent a letter to the deputy commissioner of Valsad district to arrange food and accommodation for Ashiq Hussain and Mohammed Thakeen.

“They (Ashiq Hussain and Mohammed Thakeen) are staying in their car without proper accommodation and food. I request you to offer accommodation and food for these two people,” the DC urged in a mail.