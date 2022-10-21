Two men thrashed in public for allegedly behaving obscenely with woman

Two bedsheet salesmen who had allegedly behaved crudely with a woman, were beaten up by a group of young men on Thursday in Mangaluru district’s Kadaba taluk.

In her complaint, the victim had stated that two men, Rafiq and Ramiyasuddin, who were supposedly salesmen, had behaved indecently with her. According to her complaint, the two were selling bedsheets and offered discounted prices for the linen. However, when she refused to buy any, one of them behaved obscenely with her.

She said that when she raised an alarm, the two fled from the spot in their car. Based on the complaint, Kadaba police registered a case with charges of under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 448 (house trespass), 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and section 3(2)(Va) of SC and ST Amendment Act 2015.

However, reportedly the two who were beaten up made a separate complaint accusing unknown persons of beating them. Rafiq and Ramiyasuddin filed a counter complaint, accusing the youth of assaulting them for no fault.

In their complaint, the duo alleged that there was an argument over buying of bedsheets at a house in Kadaba taluk. They left that house, after which when they were on their way towards Kaniyoor, they were stopped by a group of people near Bedraje. Rafiq and Ramiyasuddin said the group abused and thrashed them with iron rods and sticks.

The two said in their complaint that the group also damaged their car, which caused them a loss of Rs 1.50 lakh. In addition, bedsheets worth Rs 25,000, too, were damaged.

The Bellare police filed cases against unknown persons under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (being armed with any deadly weapon), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insults), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), and 427 (mischief causing damage).