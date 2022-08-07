Two more arrested in murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen

The Dakshina Kannada police arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Bellare police station limits.

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by three bike-borne miscreants in front of his chicken stall in Bellare on July 26.

According to DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested are Abid (22), a resident of Navoor in Sulia and Naufal (28) from Bellare. Both were part of the planning and recce team. With this, the police have arrested six persons in connection with the murder.

The SP said that all the assailants have been identified and a search is on for them. The investigation is in progress.