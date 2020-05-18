Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Dakshina Kannada

  • May 18 2020, 20:14 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 20:53 ist
Representative image/iStock

Two more persons including a 30-year-old man from Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the district increased to 54.

A 30-year-old man (P 1233) who arrived from Raigadh in Maharashtra and a 55-year-old woman suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) have tested positive.

The woman who had complained of breathlessness was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on May 16. The duo is being treated at the designated Wenlock Hospital. The total active cases in the district are now 32.

Patient discharged

P 578, a 68-year-old man from Kasba in Bantwal was discharged after recovery. He had tested COVID-19 positive on April 29.

Further, the containment zone in Uppinangady was denotified after no positive cases were reported from that area.

