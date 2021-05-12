Two more Covid deaths in Kodagu

Two more Covid deaths in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  May 12 2021
  • updated: May 12 2021, 00:38 ist

Kodagu district registered 677 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. In addition, two more fatalities were reported, taking the tally of deaths in the district to 189.

With 613 recoveries, the total number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the district is 12,430.

The total number of cases registered so far in the district is 17,762. The district has 5,143 active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals, Covid Care Centres and in home isolation.

