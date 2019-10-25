'Two more cyber crime stations in DK, Udupi dists'

Two additional cyber crime, economic offences and narcotics (CEN) stations will be set up in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts following complaints of easy access to narcotic substances, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

He was addressing mediapersons after interacting with victims in flood-hit areas in Aranepade in Beltangady taluk.

Bommai, patting police for effective policing, said the police department would be strengthened with more men, sophisticated equipment and other facilities.

"The night-beat policing will be made more people-friendly in order to make people stakeholders in fighting crime. IGP (Western Range) Arun Chakravarthy has already drafted a blueprint which will be implemented shortly."

Bommai said the rains had wreaked havoc in Charmadi. The rivers had changed course and farms are still covered with silt. "There is no trace of the fertile agriculture lands," he added.

"Thus the government has decided to construct a 500-metre wall on either side of the river, and a bridge. A compensation of Rs 38,000, including loss to agricultural farm will be given to flood-hit victims. But the residents have demanded permanent rehabilitation and their demand will be placed before the Cabinet for approval,” the home minister said.

On National Register of Citizens, Bommai assured that the government had no intention of harming any community.

The statistics will be compiled and submitted to Centre. On the mysterious explosion in Hubballi, Bommai said Karnataka police had sought assitance from Maharastra and Andhra Pradesh police.

Prior to visiting flood-hit areas in Belthangady, Bommai conducted a meeting with police officers at the Inspection Bungalow in Bantwal. Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja was also present.