Two more test COVID-19 positive in Dakshina Kannada

Two more persons test COVID-19 positive in Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 23 2020, 15:04 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 15:05 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Two more tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday. A 41-year-old woman from Belthangady who was suffering from Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and a 30-year-old man who had arrived from Maharashtratested positive, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

With this, the district has registered a total of 65 cases with 33 active cases. 

A total of five COVID-19 survivors including two senior citizens recovered and were discharged from Wenlock Hospital. They were given standing ovation by the doctors and paramedical staff at the hospital. 

The discharged patients are P658, a 51-year-old man from Boloor (P675), a 37-year-old woman from Boloor (P777), a 30-year-old man from Bantwal, (P778), a 60-year-old woman from Bantwal and (P779), a 70-year-old woman from Bantwal. P 779 was suffering from diabetes and blindness as well.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

COVID-19 could resonate poll discourse in Bihar, MP

COVID-19 could resonate poll discourse in Bihar, MP

‘Bhakts’ and their reality

‘Bhakts’ and their reality

Pak must pull back from dam decision

Pak must pull back from dam decision

CQ, HCQ can't fight COVID-19, but kill patients: Study

CQ, HCQ can't fight COVID-19, but kill patients: Study

 