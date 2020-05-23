Two more persons test COVID-19 positive in Dakshina Kannada

Two more tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday. A 41-year-old woman from Belthangady who was suffering from Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and a 30-year-old man who had arrived from Maharashtratested positive, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

With this, the district has registered a total of 65 cases with 33 active cases.

A total of five COVID-19 survivors including two senior citizens recovered and were discharged from Wenlock Hospital. They were given standing ovation by the doctors and paramedical staff at the hospital.

The discharged patients are P658, a 51-year-old man from Boloor (P675), a 37-year-old woman from Boloor (P777), a 30-year-old man from Bantwal, (P778), a 60-year-old woman from Bantwal and (P779), a 70-year-old woman from Bantwal. P 779 was suffering from diabetes and blindness as well.