Two persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday.

A 31-year-old man (P1094) from Jeppinamogaru in Mangaluru and 35-year-old woman (p1095) who had arrived from Mumbai, have been tested positive and are being treated at designated hospital in Mangaluru.

The health authorities are tracing the contacts of P 1094. DK has registered total of 52 cases with 31 active cases.