Two Omicron variant patients in Udupi asymptomatic: DC

Two cases of Omicron were confirmed in Udupi on Monday.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao revealed that an elderly couple (husband aged 82 years and wife aged 73 years) had tested positive for Omicron. Both are asymptomatic.

According to the deputy commissioner, the woman was ailing from cancer and is on medication. The two Omicron cases were discovered after five samples sent from the district were subjected to whole-genome sequencing (WGS) test.

The samples of 2,700 people were collected from the Covid-19 cluster and five were tested positive. Of the five cases, four of them hail from the same family, while one came from outside the family but resided in the same area.

On November 26, an 11-year-old girl in the family who wanted to attend offline classes at a school in Bengaluru tested positive. Later, four of her family's primary contacts were tested, and three of them had tested positive. Her grandfather and grandmother both had tested positive for the Omicron variant. The elderly couple had received their first dose in March second dose of vaccine in May.

The deputy commissioner said that the couple did not have a travel history. He urged people to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

People need not panic over the Omicron cases reported from the district. As many as 167 samples were sent for genome sequencing, the results of 33 had been received. The positivity rate since one week was 0.11% and 0.09 % in the past 14 days. A special drive will be held at the panchayat level to create awareness, he added.

Vaccination drive

Rao said the district's vaccination pace will be stepped up. The second round of door-to-door visits, 'Lasika Mitra' by health department workers, to encourage people to get vaccinated will be conducted in the district.

He said 95.75% of eligible residents had received the first dose vaccination and 80% the second dose. The aim is to reach 90% for the second dose by December-end.