Two schools in Udupi get ‘Green school’ recognition

Two schools in Udupi district have received the recognition of 'Green School'. A total of 172 schools in the country and seven schools in Karnataka have received the recognition.

Kendriya Vidyalaya in Udupi and Sri Hattiyangadi Siddivinayaka Residential School are the two schools that won the recognition of Green School.

Nodal Officer of Green School Programme Subramanya Bhat told DH that directions were issued to all schools to promote environmental friendly measures of minimising the use of water, recycling and reuse of water, to optimize energy efficiency, minimise waste generation and segregation of wastes among others.

The eco-friendly measures are adopted by setting up eco-clubs, which receive a sum of Rs 5,000 from the government.

Sri Siddivinayaka Residential School, Hattiyangadi principal Sharan Kumar said the initiative to introduce sustainable livelihood is given priority in the school.

He said that the students are sensitised about the importance of adopting environmental-friendly measures in their livelihood.

Students were told to minimize the use of water and measures to recycle the water were adopted. The recycled water is being used for gardening. Children are made to undergo environmental education programme, wherein the students are sensitized through hands-on and thought-provoking activities, he added.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Udupi principal Veersingh Meena said that the measures are taken through eco-club, which is funded by the government. Emphasis is laid to create more environmentally aware and responsible students.

He said that the waste collected in the school is either recycled or disposed of scientifically. Environment-related topics are selected for the students to work as assignments.

DDPI, Sheshashyana said that the Green Schools Programme monitors the process in a participatory and transparent manner. The initiative based tasks also test student’s skills in communication and analysis.

Regular audits will be conducted. The schools are free to send their recommendations along with the work they have done in the direction of promoting Green initiatives. Once the recommendation is accepted, regular verification in the form of audit is carried out, he added.

The schools record their available resources and train students to collect information systematically and allow students to use natural resources in a responsible and efficient manner. It also helps them to practice effective and sustainable measures promoting environmental protection, said the DDPI.

He said that the schools in the district will be encouraged to take up such initiatives through eco-clubs and ensure that many more schools get recognition in the future.