Two students drown in River Cauvery

Two students who got into the River Cauvery in Dubare, drowned on Wednesday.

Shreyas (14), and Nalin (15), students of ninth and tenth standards respectively, in Lions School, Kalathmadu near Gonikoppa of Virajpet taluk, are the deceased.

The Scouts teacher of the school had brought 39 students from the Scouts and Guides for an excursion to Dubare. During the picnic, the students got into the river.

The bodies were recovered from the river, with the help of local people.

The parents of students have vented anger against the teacher who took the students for a picnic and asked what was the need to conduct a picnic during the examination

season.

DDPI P S Machado stated that the school had not availed permission from the education department, to conduct an excursion to Dubare. Action will be initiated against the violators.

Kushalnagar rural police conducted a spot inspection.

A case has been registered in this regard.