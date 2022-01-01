Two students selected for national-level meet

Two students selected for national-level meet

  • Jan 01 2022, 23:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 00:20 ist
Lohith R N

Two students of Vivekananda College of Engineering and Technology in Puttur have been selected for the All India inter-university men’s sports meet. 

Lohith R N, a third-year computer science department student was selected for 100- metre and 200-metre races. Keerthiraj K S, a second-year civil engineering department was selected for the javelin throw event. 

Visvesvaraya Technological University during the selection trials had selected the students to represent the university at the national-level inter-university sports meet planned in Moodbidri from January 4 to 7, stated a release from college principal Dr Mahesh Prasanna. 

