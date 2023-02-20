Two trampled to death by elephant in Karnataka's Munady

A 23 year-old woman Ranjitha and 50 year-old farmer Ramesh Rai were trampled to death in Munady near Kutrapady village in Kadaba taluk early hours on Monday.

The incident took place when Ranjitha was returning home after submitting milk at Peradka Milk Society. The elephant after trampling Ranjitha, chased Ramesh and crushed him to death. Ranjitha died while being shifted to a hospital in Nelyady, sources added. Forest personnel from Subrahmanya, Kadaba have rushed to the spot.