Two trampled to death by elephant in Karnataka's Munady

Two trampled to death by elephant in Karnataka's Munady

Forest personnel from Subrahmanya, Kadaba have rushed to the spot

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 20 2023, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 09:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 23 year-old woman Ranjitha and 50 year-old farmer Ramesh Rai were trampled to death in Munady near Kutrapady village in Kadaba taluk early hours on Monday.

The incident took place when Ranjitha was returning home after submitting milk at Peradka Milk Society. The elephant after trampling Ranjitha, chased Ramesh and crushed him to death. Ranjitha died while being shifted to a hospital in Nelyady, sources added. Forest personnel from Subrahmanya, Kadaba have rushed to the spot.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

elephant
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

Dear police, put on the uniform 

Dear police, put on the uniform 

AI is stepping into the next level

AI is stepping into the next level

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

 