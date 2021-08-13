Two-wheeler rider killed in collision

Two-wheeler rider killed in accident

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Aug 13 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 22:24 ist

A 25-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed in a collision between a bike and a pick-up vehicle on Ankanahalli-Baduvanahalli Main Road.

The deceased is Anil. The accused driver of the pick-up vehicle, Naveen, fled the spot without stopping the vehicle.

Anil, a resident of Somwarpet, had visited his relative Hoovamma's house at Baduvanahalli. He was riding the bike along with Hoovamma's daughter, Anjali, who had consumed poison, along with another relative R Sindhu to the hospital for treatment.

Sindhu and Anjali suffered minor injuries. A case has been registered.

