Two women drown at Surathkal Beach

Two young women drowned at Surathkal Beach on Sunday.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the deceased are Vaishnavi (21), daughter of Venkatesh Rao, a resident of Shakthinagara and Trisha (15), daughter of Prashanth, a resident of Anjanapura in Bengaluru.

Vaishnavi was an engineering student at A J Institute of Technology, while Trisha had passed class 9 and was studying in class 10.

The incident occurred when family members along with the women had been to the beach to perform rituals, following the death of a relative recently.

It is said that they were washed away by a huge wave in the currents.

Local swimmers and a home guard who was at the shore rushed to rescue them.

Though they were brought to the shore, they breathed their last en route to the hospital.

The Surathkal police have registered a case.

BMW car driver booked

The woman who was injured after a BMW car leapt over a road divider before hitting cars and a two-wheeler continued to remain critical and serious, said the police commissioner.

The woman is identified as Preethi Manoj.

He said that the police are verifying whether the driver of the BMW car was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The police have booked driver Shravan Kumar under IPC Section 279 (Rash driving or riding), 337 (Whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently) and 338 (Whoever causes grievous hurt to any person), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide).

Shravan Kumar was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody for three days.