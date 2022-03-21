Two youth killed in explosion in Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 21 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 23:15 ist
Two youth were killed on the spot after a hydraulic cylinder exploded at a scrap shop in Fakeernakatte in Mallaru near Kaup on Monday.

The youth killed in the explosion were identified as Razab (38) of Chandranagar and Rajak (35) of Mallar.

Niyaz (25) who suffered severe burn injuries is battling for life at a private hospital in Manipal. 

Another victim of the incident was identified as Belapu Gram Panchayat member Faheem, who had rushed to help the injured.

Razab was a business partner and Rajak was the manager, said police sources.

Police suspect that a gas cutter was used to rip open a hydraulic cylinder. When the flame from the gas cutter slit the four-foot hydraulic cylinder, the remaining fluid (oil) inside the cylinder caught fire and exploded.

According to sources, hydraulic cylinders are scrapped when they are no longer useful.

Two fire extinguishers from Udupi and one from ISPRL took over four to five hours to contain the blaze.

The shop was completely gutted and a mosque suffered minor damages.

The total loss due to the fire accident is yet to be ascertained. 

